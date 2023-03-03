Advanced search
    TISG   IT0005439085

THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP S.P.A.

(TISG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:39:25 2023-03-03 am EST
7.535 EUR   +2.52%
06:16aMarco Carniani is the new vice president of Italian Sea Group
AN
02/27The Italian Sea Group announces the death of vice president
AN
01/24Italian Sea S P A : Capital Markets Day – 24 January 2023
PU
Marco Carniani is the new vice president of Italian Sea Group

03/03/2023 | 06:16am EST
(Alliance News) - Italian Sea Group Spa announced Friday that it has appointed Marco Carniani as the company's new vice chairman.

Carniani, formerly the company's chief financial officer, replaces the late Giuseppe Taranto and will serve until the next shareholders' meeting that will appoint members of the new board of directors.

TISG's stock is up 2.7 percent at EUR7.55 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 295 M 313 M 313 M
Net income 2022 25,8 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net Debt 2022 11,2 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 390 M 413 M 413 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,4%
Chart THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
The Italian Sea Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,35 €
Average target price 10,67 €
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giovanni Costantino Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marco Carniani Chief Financial Officer
Filippo Menchelli Chairman
Primiano Protano Engineer-Executive Technical Office
Massimo Bianchi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP S.P.A.29.63%413
SANLORENZO S.P.A.16.37%1 582
BÉNÉTEAU20.79%1 462
MALIBU BOATS, INC.12.57%1 229
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.33.75%615
FOUNTAINE PAJOT10.21%219