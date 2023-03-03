Marco Carniani is the new vice president of Italian Sea Group

(Alliance News) - Italian Sea Group Spa announced Friday that it has appointed Marco Carniani as the company's new vice chairman.

Carniani, formerly the company's chief financial officer, replaces the late Giuseppe Taranto and will serve until the next shareholders' meeting that will appoint members of the new board of directors.

TISG's stock is up 2.7 percent at EUR7.55 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

