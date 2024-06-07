(Alliance News) - The Italian Sea Group Spa announced Friday that Filippo Menchelli has resigned as a member and chairman of the board of directors effective immediately.

Since Massimo Bianchi - a name that was next on the same list as Menchelli - has indicated that he is not available to fill the position due to unforeseen commitments, the board of directors has been convened for June 9 in order to co-opt a new director and chairman.

Menchelli will retain the role of the company's chief business officer and justified the decision with the need to focus exclusively on the business activities under his responsibility.

The Italian Sea Group's stock closed Friday up 0.6 percent to EUR9.50 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

