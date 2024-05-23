May 23, 2024 at 11:10 am EDT

(Alliance News) - The Italian Sea Group Spa announced Thursday the delivery of another Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht, which will sail the seas of the French Riviera and the Mediterranean.

"The owner, a member of the Saudi royal family, has chosen an ad personam blue color for her iconic Full Optional motoryacht, customizing it both in full custom layout with double cabin and bathroom, and with an advanced video surveillance system," the statement reads.

The Italian Sea Group advances 0.2 percent to EUR9.76 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

