MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The J. M. Smucker Company    SJM

THE J. M. SMUCKER COMPANY

(SJM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

J M Smucker : Issues Limited, Voluntary Recall of Two Lots of Meow Mix® Original Choice Dry Cat Food for Potential Salmonella Contamination

04/09/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
ORRVILLE, Ohio, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today announced a limited, voluntary recall of two lots of Meow Mix® Original Choice Dry Cat Food (30LB bag) due to potential salmonella contamination. The Company has received no reports of pet illness or adverse reaction and has issued this recall out of an abundance of caution. The impacted products were sold at select Walmart stores in IL, MO, NE, NM, OK, UT, WI and WY. No other Meow Mix® products are impacted by this recall.

If pet parents have products matching the following description in their possession, they should stop feeding it to their cats and dispose of it immediately. This information can be found on the bottom and back of each bag.

Product Name

Retail UPC Code

Lot Code

Best If Used By Date

 

Meow Mix® Original
Choice Dry Cat Food

 

30 LB Bag

2927452099

1081804

9/14/2022

Meow Mix® Original
Choice Dry Cat Food

 

30 LB Bag

2927452099

1082804

9/15/2022

 

Salmonella can affect cats eating a product contaminated with Salmonella bacteria and can spread to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not washed their hands after having contact with their cat's foods, food surfaces and/or cats that have been in contact with the impacted product. Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection in cats may include vomiting or diarrhea. Some cats may not develop diarrhea, but may have a decreased appetite, fever, and excessive salivation. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian. Some cats may not appear sick but can spread infection to other animals and humans in the household.

Pet parents who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should call 1-888-569-6728, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.5 p.m. ET or visit www.meowmix.com/contact-us.  

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-j-m-smucker-co-issues-limited-voluntary-recall-of-two-lots-of-meow-mix-original-choice-dry-cat-food-for-potential-salmonella-contamination-301266092.html

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.


© PRNewswire 2021
