  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSE   JME201300022

THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(JSE)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-13
13.50 JMD   -3.57%
Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package April 17, 2023
PU
Jamaica Stock Exchange : Weekly Bulletin – April 14, 2023
PU
Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at April 14, 2023
PU
Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package April 17, 2023

04/17/2023 | 02:58pm EDT
JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 18:57:05 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 2 081 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net income 2022 503 M 3,30 M 3,30 M
Net cash 2022 329 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 1,82%
Capitalization 9 467 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
EV / Sales 2022 5,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marlene Street-Forrest Managing Director & Director
Julian Mair Chairman
Suzette McNaught Manager-Information Technology & Systems
Riccalya Robb Manager-Market Operations & Trading Department
Michelle Sirdar Manager-Compliance & Group Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-14.83%62
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.4.80%60 174
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED2.19%55 550
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC11.52%54 639
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG11.96%36 493
NASDAQ, INC.-10.09%26 973
