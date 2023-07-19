Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd is engaged in the regulation and operation of a stock exchange and the development of the stock market in Jamaica. The Company performs the twin role of regulating participants in the stock market and operating a platform on which that market trades. Its core business includes listing securities, the trading of securities, settlement and custody of securities. It operates through four segments: Exchange operations, Depository, Investments and Trustee. Its Exchange operations segment is engaged in the operation and regulation of the stock exchange. Its Depository segment offers services in connection with transferring and holding of securities, shares, stocks, bonds and debentures. Investments segment includes income derived from investing activities of the Company and its subsidiaries. Its Trustee segment includes trustee, custodian and other activities. Its subsidiaries include Jamaica Central Securities Depository Limited and JCSD Trustee Services Limited.