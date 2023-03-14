Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSE   JME201300022

THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-12
13.91 JMD   +0.07%
03:26pJamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package March 14, 2023
PU
03/13Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at March 13, 2023
PU
03/13Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package March 13, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package March 14, 2023

03/14/2023 | 03:26pm EDT
Attachments

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 19:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1 870 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
Net income 2021 497 M 3,23 M 3,23 M
Net cash 2021 92,5 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 9 754 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marlene Street-Forrest Managing Director & Director
Julian Mair Chairman
Suzette McNaught Manager-Information Technology & Systems
Riccalya Robb Manager-Market Operations & Trading Department
Michelle Sirdar Manager-Compliance & Group Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-12.24%63
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-4.80%54 583
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-3.80%52 349
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC2.21%49 039
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG2.66%32 636
NASDAQ, INC.-15.29%25 413