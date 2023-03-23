Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSE   JME201300022

THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-20
13.07 JMD   +0.54%
02:24pJamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package March 23, 2023
PU
03/22Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package March 22, 2023
PU
03/21Jamaica Stock Exchange : Meet Ungad Chadda | Gain Insights from Canada's TMX Group Digital Transformation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package March 23, 2023

03/23/2023 | 02:24pm EDT
Attachments

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 18:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 161 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net income 2022 503 M 3,30 M 3,30 M
Net cash 2022 329 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 165 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
EV / Sales 2022 4,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marlene Street-Forrest Managing Director & Director
Julian Mair Chairman
Suzette McNaught Manager-Information Technology & Systems
Riccalya Robb Manager-Market Operations & Trading Department
Michelle Sirdar Manager-Compliance & Group Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-17.54%60
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-5.06%54 432
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-1.36%53 632
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.65%51 967
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.56%35 378
NASDAQ, INC.-13.71%25 888
