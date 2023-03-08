Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSE   JME201300022

THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-06
13.96 JMD    0.00%
01:57pJamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package March 8, 2023
PU
03/06Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at March 3, 2023
PU
03/03Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package March 3, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package March 8, 2023

03/08/2023 | 01:57pm EST
Attachments

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 18:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 870 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net income 2021 497 M 3,24 M 3,24 M
Net cash 2021 92,5 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 9 789 M 63,8 M 63,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marlene Street-Forrest Managing Director & Director
Julian Mair Chairman
Suzette McNaught Manager-Information Technology & Systems
Riccalya Robb Manager-Market Operations & Trading Department
Michelle Sirdar Manager-Compliance & Group Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-11.92%64
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.0.36%57 539
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED0.06%54 395
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC4.34%48 850
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG2.60%32 164
NASDAQ, INC.-8.61%26 900