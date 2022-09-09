Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSE   JME201300022

THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  07/09/2022
17.21 JMD   +6.23%
09/09JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Stock up 3000% Since Listing on the Market – Celebrates 45 Years with Bell Ringing Ceremony at JSE
PU
09/08JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : JSE) 45th Annual General Meeting
PU
09/08JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : JSE) – Trading in Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jamaica Stock Exchange : Barita Stock up 3000% Since Listing on the Market – Celebrates 45 Years with Bell Ringing Ceremony at JSE

09/09/2022 | 11:20pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For the second time around Barita celebrated its anniversary with a Bellringing ceremony at the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE). This occasion marks Barita 45th anniversary and 5 years after its acquisition by Cornerstone Investments Limited.

Speaking at the Event, the JSE Managing Director Dr. Marlene Street Forrest told the audience that the JSE was indeed grateful for Barita's membership on the Exchange as it was during Dr. Rita Humphries-Lewin's tenure as Chairman of the JSE that it moved from the Bank of Jamaica and took up residence at 40 Harbour Street on October 2, 1996. It was also during this period that the Exchange achieved several other critical milestones:

1. On February 25, 1997, the JSE placed its website on the worldwide web.
2. On June 1, 1998, the Jamaica Central Securities Depository (JCSD) was established and began to formalize back-office operations.
3. In February 2000, the JSE's fully automated trading system, Sunrise was implemented.

Dr. Street-Forrest said "We were not surprised when in 2009, the Company signaled its intention and listed on the main market of the Exchange and in Barita's true style, it did not list one security but two. Since listing Barita's stock price has appreciated in value by over 3000%."

Mr. Dane Brodber, Interim CEO of Barita, told the audience that the Cornerstone Group promised Mrs. Rita Humphries-Lewin that they will not change Barita's focus on taking care of the ordinary man. He pledged that this 45th year and beyond Barita will continue the effort to democratize wealth and to ensure that the ordinary man can have a share in the wealth of the country.

Mrs. Barbara Hume, CEO of Cornerstone Trust and Merchant Bank told the audience that "Cornerstone acquired MF&G before acquiring Barita, but with the acquisition of Barita we were able to make a significant impact on the economy and we are going to make an even greater impact when we launch our bank, which will be the first fully digitalized bank in Jamaica and possibly the Caribbean. This bank will be customer-focused and will take care of the needs of the different segments of the population."

Mr. Jason Chambers in closing, stated that Barita has made a significant impact on the economy of Jamaica in its 45 years journey by having several groundbreaking firsts. The first stockbroker in Jamaica and the first female Chair of the Exchange. He said that Barita will continue to break down barriers in Jamaica. He reminded the audience that Barita combines good customer service with great alliances to deliver first-class services to its customers and that it will continue to do this in the foreseeable future.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 22:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
09/09JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Stock up 3000% Since Listing on the Market – Celebra..
PU
09/08JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : JSE) 45th Annual General Meeting
PU
09/08JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : JSE) – Trading in Shares
PU
09/06JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Caribbean Business Exchange (CBX) Positioned to bring Business an..
PU
09/02JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Monthly Statistics for August 2022
PU
08/31JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : JSE Bond Indices as at August 31, 2022
PU
08/31JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : BSE Trading Report Package August 31, 2022
PU
08/30JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : BSE Trading Report Package August 30, 2022
PU
08/30JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : JSE Bond Indices as at August 29, 2022
PU
08/30JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : BSE Trading Report Package August 29, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 870 M 12,4 M 10,7 M
Net income 2021 497 M 3,30 M 2,85 M
Net cash 2021 92,5 M 0,61 M 0,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 12 069 M 80,0 M 69,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marlene Street-Forrest Managing Director & Director
Julian Mair Chairman
Suzette McNaught Manager-Information Technology & Systems
Riccalya Robb Manager-Market Operations & Trading Department
Michelle Sirdar Manager-Compliance & Group Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-4.39%80
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-24.54%57 638
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC15.50%51 169
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-33.68%48 692
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG15.40%31 071
NASDAQ-9.88%30 991