Jamaica Stock Exchange : Championing the Capital Markets – Meet the President of the Jamaica Securities Dealers Association

Steven Gooden, Chief Executive Officer of NCB Capital Markets Limited (NCBCM), is a visionary and exemplary leader who has driven the expansion of the capital markets in his domicile country of Jamaica and in other Regional territories. His astute leadership has led to the phenomenal growth of NCB Capital Markets, a subsidiary of NCB Financial Group (NCBFG). For his performance par excellence, he has been rewarded with other substantial appointments, among which are Head of the Wealth, Asset Management & Investment Banking Division of NCBFG and President of the Jamaica Securities Dealers Association.

You can hear and learn from Steven's passion and plans for the Capital Markets at the Jamaica Stock Exchange's 18th Regional Investments and Capital Markets Conference, which will be held at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, Tuesday through Thursday, January 24 - 26, 2023. Steven joins the Honourable Prime Minister of Jamaica, as a key speaker at the Conference's Opening Ceremony, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, where he will speak on the topic, "Reshaping the Modern Business Environment: Technology the Key Driver".

Meet Steven Gooden

Steven Gooden is the head of the wealth, asset management and investment banking division of the NCB Financial Group as well as Chief Executive Officer of NCB Capital Markets Ltd. Under his leadership, the entity has become Jamaica's leading capital markets outfit, with a strong and growing presence throughout the Caribbean via the establishment of hubs in the Cayman Islands, Trinidad & Tobago and Barbados.

Steven's ascension to executive management was at 26 years old when he was appointed head of one of Jamaica's leading fund management companies. In 2009, he rejoined NCB Capital Markets as Vice President, Investments and Trading where he successfully integrated the investment management functions of the Group's subsidiaries with combined assets exceeding US$2billion and successfully led the company through two national debt exchanges.

Steven is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, has a Master's Degree in Finance and Economics, a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Accounting, and has received many accolades in the areas of research and portfolio management. He has also participated in executive development courses at Chicago Booth and Wharton Business Schools covering Strategy, Change Leadership and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Steven sits on the board of directors of the Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd and several companies within the NCB Financial Group. Additionally, he is the Chairman of Limners & Bards Ltd and Elite Diagnostics Ltd, both companies listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange; as well as President of the Jamaica Securities Dealers Association.