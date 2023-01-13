Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSE   JME201300022

THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-11
15.50 JMD   +6.90%
03:40pJamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at January 13, 2023
PU
01:20pJamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package January 13, 2022
PU
01/12Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at January 12, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jamaica Stock Exchange : Championing the Capital Markets – Meet the President of the Jamaica Securities Dealers Association

01/13/2023 | 04:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Steven Gooden, Chief Executive Officer of NCB Capital Markets Limited (NCBCM), is a visionary and exemplary leader who has driven the expansion of the capital markets in his domicile country of Jamaica and in other Regional territories. His astute leadership has led to the phenomenal growth of NCB Capital Markets, a subsidiary of NCB Financial Group (NCBFG). For his performance par excellence, he has been rewarded with other substantial appointments, among which are Head of the Wealth, Asset Management & Investment Banking Division of NCBFG and President of the Jamaica Securities Dealers Association.

You can hear and learn from Steven's passion and plans for the Capital Markets at the Jamaica Stock Exchange's 18th Regional Investments and Capital Markets Conference, which will be held at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, Tuesday through Thursday, January 24 - 26, 2023. Steven joins the Honourable Prime Minister of Jamaica, as a key speaker at the Conference's Opening Ceremony, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, where he will speak on the topic, "Reshaping the Modern Business Environment: Technology the Key Driver".

Meet Steven Gooden

Steven Gooden is the head of the wealth, asset management and investment banking division of the NCB Financial Group as well as Chief Executive Officer of NCB Capital Markets Ltd. Under his leadership, the entity has become Jamaica's leading capital markets outfit, with a strong and growing presence throughout the Caribbean via the establishment of hubs in the Cayman Islands, Trinidad & Tobago and Barbados.

Steven's ascension to executive management was at 26 years old when he was appointed head of one of Jamaica's leading fund management companies. In 2009, he rejoined NCB Capital Markets as Vice President, Investments and Trading where he successfully integrated the investment management functions of the Group's subsidiaries with combined assets exceeding US$2billion and successfully led the company through two national debt exchanges.

Steven is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, has a Master's Degree in Finance and Economics, a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Accounting, and has received many accolades in the areas of research and portfolio management. He has also participated in executive development courses at Chicago Booth and Wharton Business Schools covering Strategy, Change Leadership and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Steven sits on the board of directors of the Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd and several companies within the NCB Financial Group. Additionally, he is the Chairman of Limners & Bards Ltd and Elite Diagnostics Ltd, both companies listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange; as well as President of the Jamaica Securities Dealers Association.

Attachments

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 21:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
03:40pJamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at January 13, 2023
PU
01:20pJamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package January 13, 2022
PU
01/12Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at January 12, 2023
PU
01/12Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report January 12, 2023
PU
01/11Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at January 11, 2023
PU
01/11Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at January 10, 2023
PU
01/11Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package January 11, 2023
PU
01/10Jamaica Stock Exchange : Weekly Bulletin – January 6, 2023
PU
01/10Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package January 10, 2022
PU
01/09Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at January 9, 2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 870 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net income 2021 497 M 3,26 M 3,26 M
Net cash 2021 92,5 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 10 869 M 71,3 M 71,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marlene Street-Forrest Managing Director & Director
Julian Mair Chairman
Suzette McNaught Manager-Information Technology & Systems
Riccalya Robb Manager-Market Operations & Trading Department
Michelle Sirdar Manager-Compliance & Group Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-2.21%72
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.6.28%60 899
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.79%59 995
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC3.31%49 630
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG0.53%32 226
NASDAQ, INC.2.72%30 946