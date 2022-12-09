Advanced search
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-07
15.00 JMD   -8.93%
15.00 JMD   -8.93%
Jamaica Stock Exchange : Dolla Financial Services Limited Donates One Million Dollars to JSE Telethon
Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at December 9, 2022
Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package December 9, 2022
Jamaica Stock Exchange : Congratulations Honey Bun Limited! Overall Winner of JSE's Junior Market Best Practices Awards
12/09/2022 | 02:23pm EST

12/09/2022 | 02:23pm EST
Jamaica Stock Exchange congratulates Honey Bun (1982) Limited on winning the coveted Governor-General's Award for Excellence at the Annual Best Practices Awards.

Honey Bun (1982) Limited (HONBUN), a Junior Market Company, which listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange in June 2011, won the Top Trophy, The Governor-General's Award for Excellence in the Junior Market category of the JSE's Best Practices Awards, for the evaluation period of 2021. HONBUN's success being declared 'Best of the Best' by the volunteer Best Practices Awards Committee was announced at the Annual Best Practices Awards Banquet held at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, on December 7, 2022.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 19:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 870 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net income 2021 497 M 3,25 M 3,25 M
Net cash 2021 92,5 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 10 519 M 68,6 M 68,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Marlene Street-Forrest Managing Director & Director
Julian Mair Chairman
Suzette McNaught Manager-Information Technology & Systems
Riccalya Robb Manager-Market Operations & Trading Department
Michelle Sirdar Manager-Compliance & Group Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-16.67%69
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-23.64%58 335
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-26.31%54 567
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.49%49 997
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG16.86%33 289
NASDAQ, INC.-7.38%31 535