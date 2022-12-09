Jamaica Stock Exchange : Congratulations Honey Bun Limited! Overall Winner of JSE's Junior Market Best Practices Awards

Jamaica Stock Exchange congratulates Honey Bun (1982) Limited on winning the coveted Governor-General's Award for Excellence at the Annual Best Practices Awards.

Honey Bun (1982) Limited (HONBUN), a Junior Market Company, which listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange in June 2011, won the Top Trophy, The Governor-General's Award for Excellence in the Junior Market category of the JSE's Best Practices Awards, for the evaluation period of 2021. HONBUN's success being declared 'Best of the Best' by the volunteer Best Practices Awards Committee was announced at the Annual Best Practices Awards Banquet held at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, on December 7, 2022.