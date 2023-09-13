The Honorary Consul of Guyana, Dr. Indira Persaud pays a courtesy call to the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on Tuesday, September 13, 2023.

Dr. Persaud met with Dr. Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of the JSE, Ms. Andrea Kelly, General Manager of the JCSD and JCSD Trustee Services Limited, and other members of the management team.

The courtesy call comes at a good time as the JSE will be hosting its first regional conference in Guyana on October 3 - 4, 2023 under the theme "Guyana's Capital Markets: Wealth Creation and Retention".

For further information and registration about the conference please visitJSE's Regional Investments & Capital Markets Conference in Guyana.