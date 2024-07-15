  • July 15, 2024
  • 4:46 pm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange ("JSE") has advised that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on July 24, 2024 to consider the payment of a dividend.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2024 21:49:01 UTC.