The Jamaica Stock Exchange has advised that in accordance with its Corporate Governance Principles, after having served five (5) consecutive terms as Chairman of the Board of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, that Mr. Julian Mair was ineligible for re-election as Chairman of the Board. The Jamaica Stock Exchange thanks Mr. Mair for his exemplary leadership during his tenure as Chairman.

The Jamaica Stock Exchange has advised that at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the JSE held June 20, 2024, Mr. Steven Whittingham was elected Chairman of the Board and Mr. Steven Gooden was elected Deputy Chairman of the Board.