- June 20, 2024
- 5:56 pm
The Jamaica Stock Exchange has advised that in accordance with its Corporate Governance Principles, after having served five (5) consecutive terms as Chairman of the Board of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, that Mr. Julian Mair was ineligible for re-election as Chairman of the Board. The Jamaica Stock Exchange thanks Mr. Mair for his exemplary leadership during his tenure as Chairman.
The Jamaica Stock Exchange has advised that at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the JSE held June 20, 2024, Mr. Steven Whittingham was elected Chairman of the Board and Mr. Steven Gooden was elected Deputy Chairman of the Board.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2024 23:02:07 UTC.