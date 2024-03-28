  • March 27, 2024
  • 7:37 pm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) has advised that the Board of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, at its Board Meeting held on March 27, 2024 appointed Mr. Steven Gooden as an Independent Director effective March 27, 2024.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2024 00:45:04 UTC.