  • March 28, 2024
  • 1:46 pm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) has advised of the composition of the Audit Committee as at March 27, 2024.

JSE-Audit-Committee-Composition-Letter

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2024 19:32:48 UTC.