  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSE   JME201300022

THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-25
22.99 JMD   +13.81%
05:39pJAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : JSE Bond Indices as at April 27, 2022
PU
04:18pJAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : BSE Trading Report Package April 27, 2022
PU
04/26JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : BSE Trading Report Package April 26, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at April 27, 2022

04/27/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 21:37:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2020 1 652 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net income 2020 407 M 2,65 M 2,65 M
Net cash 2020 153 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
Yield 2020 1,55%
Capitalization 16 122 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
EV / Sales 2020 8,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marlene Street-Forrest Managing Director & Director
Julian Mair Chairman
Suzette McNaught Manager-Information Technology & Systems
Riccalya Robb Manager-Market Operations & Trading Department
Michelle Sirdar Manager-Compliance & Group Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED27.72%105
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-16.41%64 237
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC16.65%56 903
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-29.34%51 902
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG12.41%32 354
NASDAQ-23.02%26 581