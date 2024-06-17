The Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd is engaged in the regulation and operation of a stock exchange and the development of the stock market in Jamaica. It performs the twin role of regulating participants in the stock market and operating a platform on which that market trades. It operates through four segments: Exchange operations, Depository, Investments, and Trustee. The Exchange operations segment is engaged in the operation and regulation of the Stock Exchange. The Depository segment is engaged in the services in connection with transferring and holding of securities, shares, stocks, bonds, and debentures. The Investments segment is engaged in income derived from investing activities of the group. The Trustee segment is engaged in the trustee, custodian, and other activities. Its business includes listing securities, the trading of securities, settlement, and custody of securities. Its subsidiaries include Jamaica Central Securities Depository Limited and JCSD Trustee Services Limited.