  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    JSE   JME201300022

THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-16
13.06 JMD   -5.57%
05:40pJamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at May 18, 2023
PU
01:59pJamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package May 18, 2023
PU
05/17Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at May 17, 2023
PU
Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at May 18, 2023

05/18/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
Attachments

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 21:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 081 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net income 2022 503 M 3,24 M 3,24 M
Net cash 2022 329 M 2,12 M 2,12 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 1,82%
Capitalization 9 158 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
EV / Sales 2022 5,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marlene Street-Forrest Managing Director & Director
Julian Mair Chairman
Suzette McNaught Manager-Information Technology & Systems
Riccalya Robb Manager-Market Operations & Trading Department
Michelle Sirdar Manager-Compliance & Group Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-17.60%59
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.5.86%60 802
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC15.53%56 755
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-9.31%49 423
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG2.32%32 851
NASDAQ, INC.-11.10%26 958
