    JSE   JME201300022

THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-20
15.99 JMD    0.00%
05:32pJamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at October 24, 2022
PU
04:12pJamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package October 24, 2022
PU
10/21Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at October 21, 2022
PU
Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at October 24, 2022

10/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 21:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 870 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net income 2021 497 M 3,27 M 3,27 M
Net cash 2021 92,5 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 11 213 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marlene Street-Forrest Managing Director & Director
Julian Mair Chairman
Suzette McNaught Manager-Information Technology & Systems
Riccalya Robb Manager-Market Operations & Trading Department
Michelle Sirdar Manager-Compliance & Group Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-11.17%74
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-31.97%51 965
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.06%45 684
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-44.66%40 627
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG9.28%28 950
NASDAQ-17.52%28 363