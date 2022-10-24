Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at October 24, 2022
Disclaimer
JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 21:31:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
05:32p Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at October 24, 2022
PU
04:12p Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package October 24, 2022
PU
10/21 Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at October 21, 2022
PU
10/21 Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package October 21, 2022
PU
10/20 Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at October 20, 2022
PU
10/20 Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package October 20, 2022
PU
10/19 Road To Recovery : Where are We Now? Join Webinar on October 25, 2022
PU
10/19 Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at October 19, 2022
PU
10/19 Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package October 19, 2022
PU
10/18 Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at October 18, 2022
PU
Sales 2021
1 870 M
12,3 M
12,3 M
Net income 2021
497 M
3,27 M
3,27 M
Net cash 2021
92,5 M
0,61 M
0,61 M
P/E ratio 2021
25,4x
Yield 2021
2,16%
Capitalization
11 213 M
73,7 M
73,7 M
EV / Sales 2020
8,42x
EV / Sales 2021
6,70x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
99,0%
Chart THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.