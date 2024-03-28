  • March 28, 2024
  • 1:49 pm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) has advised that the Corporate Governance Principles of the Jamaica Stock Exchange ("the Principles") were reviewed by the Board at its meeting held on March 27, 2024.

Corporate-Governance-Principles-Approved-March-2024-1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2024 19:12:14 UTC.