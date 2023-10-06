- October 6, 2023
- 2:17 pm
The Jamaica Stock Exchange advises that Mrs. Tara Nunes has tendered her resignation as a director of the Board of the Jamaica Stock Exchange ("the JSE") which takes effect on the 6th day of October 2023.
The JSE takes this opportunity to thank Mrs. Nunes for her service and wish her the best in her future endeavours.
