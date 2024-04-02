- April 2, 2024
- 3:10 pm
The Jamaica Stock Exchange ("the JSE") advises that Mr. Devon Barrett has tendered his resignation as a director of the Board of the Jamaica Stock Exchange. Mr. Barrett's resignation took effect on the 31st day of March 2024.
The JSE takes this opportunity to thank Mr. Devon Barrett for his service and wish him the best in his future endeavours.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2024 20:19:14 UTC.