Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE e-Campus Enterprise Risk Management Seminar

The Jamaica Stock Exchange e-Campus is hosting its 3rd annual workshop on Enterprise Risk Management titled "Navigating Governance, Risk and Controls in the Private and Public Sector" on Wednesday June 28th and Thursday June 29th, 2023, starting at 9:00a.m. in the Multi-Purpose Building of the Jamaica Stock Exchange. To this end, we send this special invitation for you to participate in our seminar as one of our panelists in our panel discussion on Thursday, June 29th, 2023. The Workshop is being held in partnership with the Management Institute for National Development (M.I.N.D) and DCA Consultants, specialists in Enterprise Risk Management.

The objectives of this two-day seminar will enable participants to:

Apply the Enterprise Risk Management framework to the company's Strategic Planning Process.

Gain valuable insights into risks which could impact their company's strategic initiatives for 2023-2028.

Understand the questions that Boards and Audit Committees should ask of Management.

Learn the story behind the successful implementation of ERM Frameworks both in the Public and Private Sector.

Assess the effectiveness of their company's Corporate Governance Structure.

Gain valuable exposure to the technology risks which could have a devastating impact on their organization's strategy.

Gain valuable insights into the Governance, Risk and Control Frameworks to combat Fraud and Corruption.

We believe that this Enterprise Risk Management Seminar is a perfect opportunity for you to partner with us to highlight the need to have effective Enterprise Risk Management Systems in this evolving environment whether in the Public or Private Sector. This JSE e-campus two-day collaborative workshop provides you with an opportunity to prioritize the conversation, gain confidence in your own plans, and increase your organization's resilience. Organizations are facing constant change in their operating environment, requiring them to constantly reassess their risk management models, and even revising their business models.

We invite you to join us and hear from dynamic speakers versed in the field of Governance, Risks and Controls as we unpack this topical issue and gain insights needed to grow your organizations.

Who should attend?