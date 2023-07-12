Join the Jamaica Stock Exchange e-Campus in association with Calibra Solutions Limited on Wednesday, July 26th 2023 at 10:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. for a virtual webinar on the topic: Data Protection & Information Security.

Expert presenters from Calibra Solutions Limited, Hart, Muirhead and Fatta, Data Protection and Security Advisors LLC and the JSE e-Campus will take you through the intricacies of Data Protection and Information Security.

Come and hear about:-

What is Information Security (IS)? What is Data Protection?

What are the Information Security risks to organizations?

Why are Data Protection and Compliance necessary for an organization?

Data Protection Standards

Appointing a Data Protection Officer (DPO) - does this resource have to be internal or can it be external?

Registering with the Information Commissioner

What is Compliance? Why it is important/necessary?

What do businesses need to do to become compliant?

Data Protection Impact Assessment Report

Operationalizing a Programme

So get your questions ready and come with a mind open and ready to learn all about these hot and very essential tools required for all Jamaican businesses that must position themselves to make adjustments and implementations, for the efficient running of their business.