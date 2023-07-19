  • July 19, 2023
  • 4:41 pm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) has advised that the Board of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, at its Board Meeting held on July 19, 2023 appointed Mrs. Sabrina Cooper as a Director effective July 19, 2023.

