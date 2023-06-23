- June 23, 2023
- 9:12 am
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited (JSE) has advised that at a meeting of their Board of Directors held on June 22, 2023 Mr. Julian Mair was re-elected as Chairman of the Board and Mr. Steven Whittingham was re-elected as Deputy Chairman of the Board.
Disclaimer
JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2023 14:21:08 UTC.