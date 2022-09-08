Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    JSE   JME201300022

THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-06
16.20 JMD   -4.71%
09/06JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Caribbean Business Exchange (CBX) Positioned to bring Business and Financial Information to over 44 Million People across the Region
PU
09/02JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Monthly Statistics for August 2022
PU
08/31JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : JSE Bond Indices as at August 31, 2022
PU
Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE) – Trading in Shares

09/08/2022 | 10:10am EDT
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited (JSE) has advised that a director purchased 3,000 JSE shares on August 29, 2022. JSE further advised that a director sold 24, 534 JSE shares on September 6, 2022.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 14:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 870 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
Net income 2021 497 M 3,35 M 3,35 M
Net cash 2021 92,5 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 11 360 M 76,6 M 76,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marlene Street-Forrest Managing Director & Director
Julian Mair Chairman
Suzette McNaught Manager-Information Technology & Systems
Riccalya Robb Manager-Market Operations & Trading Department
Michelle Sirdar Manager-Compliance & Group Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-10.00%77