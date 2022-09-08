Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE) – Trading in Shares
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited (JSE) has advised that a director purchased 3,000 JSE shares on August 29, 2022. JSE further advised that a director sold 24, 534 JSE shares on September 6, 2022.
Sales 2021
1 870 M
12,6 M
12,6 M
Net income 2021
497 M
3,35 M
3,35 M
Net cash 2021
92,5 M
0,62 M
0,62 M
P/E ratio 2021
25,4x
Yield 2021
2,16%
Capitalization
11 360 M
76,6 M
76,6 M
EV / Sales 2020
8,42x
EV / Sales 2021
6,70x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
99,0%
