Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSE   JME201300022

THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-29
18.50 JMD   -1.60%
02:41pJAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : JSE's Monthly Regulatory Report – January 2022
PU
05/30JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Weekly Bulletin- May 27, 2022
PU
05/30JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : JSE Bond Indices as at May 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE's Monthly Regulatory Report – January 2022

05/31/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 18:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
02:41pJAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : JSE's Monthly Regulatory Report – January 2022
PU
05/30JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Weekly Bulletin- May 27, 2022
PU
05/30JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : JSE Bond Indices as at May 30, 2022
PU
05/27JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : BSE Trading Report Package May 27, 2022
PU
05/27JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : JSE Bond Indices as at May 26, 2022
PU
05/27JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : JSE's Monthly Regulatory Report – December 2021
PU
05/27JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : JSE) Resignation of Director
PU
05/27JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : JSE Bond Indices as at May 27, 2022
PU
05/26JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : JSE's Monthly Regulatory Report – November 2021
PU
05/25JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : BSE Trading Report Package May 25, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 652 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net income 2020 407 M 2,66 M 2,66 M
Net cash 2020 153 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
Yield 2020 1,55%
Capitalization 12 973 M 84,3 M 84,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
EV / Sales 2020 8,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marlene Street-Forrest Managing Director & Director
Julian Mair Chairman
Suzette McNaught Manager-Information Technology & Systems
Riccalya Robb Manager-Market Operations & Trading Department
Michelle Sirdar Manager-Compliance & Group Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED2.78%84
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-24.91%57 557
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-25.78%54 500
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC9.49%53 558
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG8.74%31 666
NASDAQ-25.89%25 630