    JSE   JME201300022

THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(JSE)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-19
13.00 JMD   -7.14%
Jamaica Stock Exchange : Meet Ungad Chadda | Gain Insights from Canada's TMX Group Digital Transformation

03/21/2023 | 06:51pm EDT
Mr. Ungad Chadda Mr Ungad Chadda, Guest Speaker at the JSE's CEO Seminar on March 29, 2023, to provide insights and the impact of Digital Transformation on TMX Group, Canada. CEO's Brochure and Banking Information: Brochure Digital Transformation CEOs Critical Guide, March 29, 2023 JSE Banking Information

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 22:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1 870 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net income 2021 497 M 3,26 M 3,26 M
Net cash 2021 92,5 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 9 165 M 60,0 M 60,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marlene Street-Forrest Managing Director & Director
Julian Mair Chairman
Suzette McNaught Manager-Information Technology & Systems
Riccalya Robb Manager-Market Operations & Trading Department
Michelle Sirdar Manager-Compliance & Group Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-17.98%60
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-4.44%54 790
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-2.91%52 829
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC5.33%51 009
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG8.36%34 425
NASDAQ, INC.-13.74%25 878