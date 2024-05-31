After its successful implementation of T+1 Settlement Cycle on May 27, 2024, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) hit another landmark, officially opening its newest building which was acquired and renovated as part of the Exchange's expansion plan to bring a greater service level to their customers and stakeholders.

The JSE's newest location and added space is at 38A Harbour Street, Kingston, next door to its main offices at 40 Harbour Street. This multipurpose building will accommodate the Caribbean Business Exchange (CBX), the JSE e-Campus and JCSD Trustee Services Limited. In addition, the facility will be used to host functions for the Downtown business district and market ceremonies marking milestones of listed companies and new listings.

In her welcoming remarks, Dr. Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange said, "The completion of Number 38A Harbour Street or Building #2 as it is currently called, marks a significant milestone in our company's journey to cement ourselves as part of the downtown community and in the country's financial district. This momentous occasion is even more poignant as the completion comes within our 55th year of celebration as a Company".

"This expansion also represents our commitment to the growth and development of a growing and vibrant city, in other words Kingston's Redevelopment. We are profoundly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this community which has collaborated well with us from the time of renovation through to the completion, stated Dr. Street Forrest.

"This is a special moment for us. Whilst we have occupied the building for some time now, today is the day when we mark its significance," said Mr. Julian Mair Chairman, Jamaica Stock Exchange. "As we move to continue to offer additional services in this Annex, as a part of our plan for the continued growth and development of this great institution, let us not forget that a satisfied customer is the best business strategy of all" stated the JSE's Chairman

Miss Andrea Kelly, General Manager of the JSE's subsidiaries, JCSD and JCSD Trustees Services said, "Today we are here to bless and give thanks to a new office space that will do so much more for the JSE Group. What we are creating here is an international financial center. We have positioned ourselves to provide support to every area of the financial market."

"The additional space will allow us to provide trust, Corporate Secretarial and fund accountant services throughout the region. We have the capacity to recruit the staff needed to deliver these services. This building will allow the JSE Group to expand its capacity," said Miss Kelly.

Among the attendees at the Opening of the JSE's building at 38A Harbour Street, were His Worship the Mayor - Mr. Andrew Swaby; KSAMC, The Honorable Steadman Fuller - Custos Rotulorum of Kingston, Honorary Consul - Thailand and Director and Ambassador of the JSSE - Honourable Thalia Lyn, Chairman of the JSE and Director of the JCSD/JCSDTS - Mr. Julian Mair, Managing Director of the JSE - Dr. Marlene Street Forrest, Chairman of the JSSE and Chairman of the JSE Best Practices Committee - Professor Neville Ying, General Manager, JCSD and JCSD Trustee Services - Miss Andrea Kelly, Senior Superintendent Patrick Gooden - Jamaica Fire Brigade Divisional Commander for Kingston and St Andrew, Superintendent of Police Mr. Berrisford Williams - Central Police Station, Inspector David Lowe - City Centre Police Station and General Manager Urban Development Corporation - Mr. L. Robert Honeyghan, and Bishop Garfield Daley, Bishop of Faith Apostolic Ministries.

