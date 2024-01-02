J$500,000.00 to pump into your Business. The Jamaica Stock Exchange invites enthusiastic entrepreneurs to pitch their business at the 19th Regional Investments and Capital Markets Conference on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, Kingston. The winner will be awarded cash prize of $500,000.00. Leading up to the grand finale, the selected participants will be trained on how to present their product for maximum impact to the judges and audience; see their product exposed on JSE's media platforms (the JSE website holds the favoured position of the second most visited website in Jamaica and receive valuable experience on how to strengthen their brand.

Submit your registration forms by January 12, 2024. Shortlisted entrants will be notified by January 17, 2024.

Details on criteria and application:

Venture-Capital-Pitch-Room-Information-Conference-2024-2 Download

Venture-Capital-Pitch-Room-Application-Form-2024- Download

Contact for further information and follow up: Email - communications@jamstockex.com; Telephone - 876 9673271