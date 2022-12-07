Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited
  News
  Summary
    JSE   JME201300022

THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(JSE)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-05
13.58 JMD   -9.59%
Jamaica Stock Exchange : Register Now! Capital Markets Redefined – Achieving the Impossible
Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package December 7, 2022
Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at December 6, 2022
Jamaica Stock Exchange : Register Now! Capital Markets Redefined – Achieving the Impossible

12/07/2022 | 01:52pm EST
JSE Conference 2023 REGISTRATION Fillable

Thank you for your interest in and support of JSE's Annual Regional Investments and Capital Markets Conferences over the years. We look forward to hosting you at Conference 2023, "Capital Markets Redefined - Achieving the Impossible", January 24 - 26, 2023 at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, Kingston, Jamaica, or online.

JSE Conference 2023 REGISTRATION Fillable

*Kindly complete the attached form as soon as possible and send it to communications@jamstockex.com and/or novelia.green@jamstockex.com

For further information, do not hesitate to contact me:
Novelia Green - Marketing & Communications | Jamaica Stock Exchange
Telephone: +1 (876) 967 - 3271 x 2456 | ✉ Email: novelia.green@jamstockex.com

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 18:51:02 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 1 870 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net income 2021 497 M 3,25 M 3,25 M
Net cash 2021 92,5 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 9 523 M 62,5 M 62,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marlene Street-Forrest Managing Director & Director
Julian Mair Chairman
Suzette McNaught Manager-Information Technology & Systems
Riccalya Robb Manager-Market Operations & Trading Department
Michelle Sirdar Manager-Compliance & Group Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-24.56%62
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-22.69%59 061
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-27.54%53 708
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC13.28%53 263
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG17.88%33 495
NASDAQ, INC.-3.06%32 921