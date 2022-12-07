Jamaica Stock Exchange : Register Now! Capital Markets Redefined – Achieving the Impossible

JSE Conference 2023 REGISTRATION Fillable
Thank you for your interest in and support of JSE's Annual Regional Investments and Capital Markets Conferences over the years. We look forward to hosting you at Conference 2023, "Capital Markets Redefined - Achieving the Impossible", January 24 - 26, 2023 at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, Kingston, Jamaica, or online.
*Kindly complete the attached form as soon as possible and send it to communications@jamstockex.com and/or novelia.green@jamstockex.com
For further information, do not hesitate to contact me:
Novelia Green - Marketing & Communications | Jamaica Stock Exchange
Telephone: +1 (876) 967 - 3271 x 2456 | ✉ Email: novelia.green@jamstockex.com
