  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSE   JME201300022

THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-28
15.08 JMD   -8.61%
Jamaica Stock Exchange : Register Now and Save! Regional Capital Markets Reimagined – Achieving the Impossible
PU
Jamaica Stock Exchange : Weekly Bulletin – September 23, 2022
PU
Jamaica Stock Exchange : Weekly Bulletin – September 16, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jamaica Stock Exchange : Register Now and Save! Regional Capital Markets Reimagined – Achieving the Impossible

09/30/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
Thank you for your interest and support of JSE's Regional Investments and Capital Markets' conferences over the years. We look forward to hosting you at Conference 2023, "Regional Capital Markets Reimagined - Achieving the Impossible", January 24 - 26, 2023, and would like you to benefit from the Early Bird Rates currently being offered.

Fillable Registration Form

See specials below:
15% DISCOUNT FOR EARLY AND GROUP REGISTRATION. Early Bird Special Deadline: October 31, 2022.
Registration up to November 30, 2022, will attract a 10% discount, full cost is required thereafter.
Group Packages (Discount) is designed for registrations of four (4) or more persons.

For further information, do not hesitate to contact me:
Novelia Green - Marketing & Communications | Jamaica Stock Exchange
Telephone: +1 (876) 967 - 3271 x 2456 | ✉ Email: novelia.green@jamstockex.com

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 21:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 870 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net income 2021 497 M 3,28 M 3,28 M
Net cash 2021 92,5 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 10 575 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marlene Street-Forrest Managing Director & Director
Julian Mair Chairman
Suzette McNaught Manager-Information Technology & Systems
Riccalya Robb Manager-Market Operations & Trading Department
Michelle Sirdar Manager-Compliance & Group Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-16.22%71
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-33.65%50 680
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC9.64%46 474
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-40.80%43 465
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG14.14%30 114
NASDAQ-18.42%28 054