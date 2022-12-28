Advanced search
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-21
15.10 JMD    0.00%
Jamaica Stock Exchange : Telethon Raises $15 Million

12/28/2022 | 04:03pm EST
Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), Dr. Marlene Street Forrest, warmly greets the patrons attending the inaugural launch of JSE's Yuletide Telethon

The Jamaica Stock Exchange's Inaugural Yuletide Telethon aimed at mobilizing donations to assist well-needed social projects; brought in $15 Million over the three days, December 16-18, 2022. Donations came from across Jamaica and the Diaspora. To date 50% of the JSE's target of $33m for three current projects focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, improving conflict resolution skills for students in schools and assisting with music entrepreneurship is realized.

Dr Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of the JSE, speaking after the Telethon, stated that she was heartened by the response. "Although we have not met our target, we are encouraged that the spirit of giving is alive and well among Jamaicans. We are motivated that persons are willing to donate during this difficult period; a testament to the fact that we care about our country and want the best for those who are in distressed circumstances. The doors are still open for donations to continue over the Yuletide season and beyond."

Professor Neville Ying, JSSE's Chairman, stated that "We know that Jamaica is suffering from crime and violence, unemployment and suicidal challenges, especially because of the Covid pandemic, where persons felt isolated. A lot of work is needed to help fix these problems and the steps to fixing these problems are:

  1. Awareness of the problem
  2. Intervention Policies
  3. Making funding available
  4. Monitoring and
  5. Providing feedback

Professor Ying further stated that "The JSSE is ideally placed to manage all five of these mechanisms and we are deeply committed to the cause because this is our home, Jamaica land we love. We are still calling on organizations and individuals to continue to make their contributions. We need to meet these targets to be able to properly intervene. As it has been said, 'it takes cash to care' so whatever the amounts, we are happy to receive."

The JSE thanks all participants, institutions and individuals who donated to the causes. The JSE extends their gratitude to all organizers and personnel who worked behind the scenes of the Telethon; the musicians and other artistes who gave of their time and talent; the moderator, Ms. Nadine Blair; media houses which carried the Telethon message; namely, Bridge 99 FM, CVM Television, Gospel JA FM, KLAS Sports Radio, Love 101 FM and NCU FM.

There are many channels through which the JSSE, the regulator of fund received, accepts donations:

  • Its website at com
  • Direct Deposit to its Bank Account
  • Credit Card, Cash or Cheque at JSE Office, 40 Harbour Street
  • Collection, once within reach

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 21:02:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
