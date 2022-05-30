Jamaica Stock Exchange : Weekly Bulletin- May 27, 2022
Disclaimer
JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 21:49:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Sales 2020
1 652 M
10,7 M
10,7 M
Net income 2020
407 M
2,65 M
2,65 M
Net cash 2020
153 M
0,99 M
0,99 M
P/E ratio 2020
34,5x
Yield 2020
1,55%
Capitalization
13 184 M
85,7 M
85,7 M
EV / Sales 2019
10,7x
EV / Sales 2020
8,42x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
99,0%
Chart THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.