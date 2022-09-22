Advanced search
    JSE   JME201300022

THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-20
17.00 JMD   +2.97%
17.00 JMD   +2.97%
04:10pJAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Weekly Bulletin – September 16, 2022
PU
09/20JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : JSE's Monthly Regulatory Report – June 2022
PU
09/19JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : JSE's Monthly Regulatory Report – May 2022
PU
Jamaica Stock Exchange : Weekly Bulletin – September 16, 2022

09/22/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
ENT

WEEKLY BULLETIN - SEPTEMBER 16, 2022

Dividend / Capital Distribution

SYMBOL

X-Date

Record

Payment

Date

Date

SIL

0.000643 US

29/08/22

30/08/22

20/09/22

SVL

0.1840

05/08/22

08/08/22

22/09/22

CHL

0.13

30/08/22

31/08/22

23/09/22

GK

0.48

01/09/22

02/09/22

23/09/22

RJR

0.02

01/09/22

02/09/22

26/09/22

DCOVE

0.40

14/09/22

15/09/22

29/09/22

MIL

0.28

28/06/22

29/06/22

29/09/22

JPS 7% "B"

0.035

14/09/22

15/09/22

30/09/22

JPS 5% "C"

0.025

14/09/22

15/09/22

30/09/22

JPS 5% "D"

0.025

14/09/22

15/09/22

30/09/22

JPS 6% "E"

0.03

14/09/22

15/09/22

30/09/22

SJ

0.54

22/09/22

23/09/22

10/10/22

SEP

0.50

29/09/22

30/09/22

12/10/22

BPOW C/D

0.02

29/09/22

30/09/22

14/10/22

LUMBER

0.052

29/09/22

30/09/22

14/10/22

SGJ

0.35

26/09/22

27/09/22

19/10/22

FESCO

0.016

06/10/22

07/10/22

28/10/22

(c) to be approved by stockholders at annual meeting ● (c/d) Capital Distribution ● (d) Dividend ● (s) Special Dividend ● (Pref.) Preference Shares ● (JMD) Jamaican Currency ● (USD) US Currency

Annual / Extra-Ordinary General Meeting

COMPANY

DATE (2022)

VENUE

SEP

19th Sep. ● 11:00 am

Jamaica Pegasus Hotel

JMMBGL

22nd Sep. ● 10:00 am

Jamaica Pegasus & electronic

JMMB

22nd Sep. ● 3:00 pm

6 Haughton Terrace

PROVEN

22nd Sep. ● 11:00 am

Cnr. Flamboyant Drive & Almond

Road, Rodney Bay, St. Lucia

CAC

22nd Sep. ● 3:00 pm

231 Marcus Garvey Drive

PBS

23rd Sep. ● 10:00 am

58 Halfway Tree Road.

LASF

28th Sep. ● 9:00 am

AC Marriott Kingston and via

www.lascojamaica.com/financial/

EPLY

28th Sep. ● 10:00 am

58 Halfway Tree Road

DTL

28th Sep. ● 10:00 am

Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel

28th Sep. ● 10:00 am

Jamaica Pegasus Hotel and via

RJR

http://rjrgleanergroup.com/agm/

virtually

LASM

28th Sep. ● 11:00 am

AC Marriott Kingston & online

CFF

28th Sep. ● 1:00 pm

Terra Nova Hotel & via

www.caribbeanflavoursjm.com

LASD

28th Sep. ● 1:00 pm

AC Marriott Kingston & online

JSE

29th Sep. ● 1:00 pm

Virtual / JSE, 40 Harbour Street,

Kgn.

PJX

4th Oct. ● 10:00 am

McNamara Corp. Services Bella

(St. Lucia time)

Rosa Road, Gros Islet, St. Lucia

EFRESH

5th Oct. ● 10:00 am

AC Hotel by Marriott

SML

5th Oct. ● 10:00 am

58 Halfway Tree Road

SOS

1st Nov. ● 10:00 am

TBC

Bond Indices Summary for the period

September 12 - 16, 2022

Caribbean Investment Grade Index DOWN 0.09 points or 0.09% to close at 103.18 points

Caribbean Stock Index DOWN 3.83 points or 0.45% to close at 854.05 points

Jamaica Global Bond Index DOWN 1.34 points or 1.18 to close at

112.54 points

JSE Money Market Index closed at 106.86 points

SJ - Trading in Shares

Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) has advised that an executive sold a total of 10,000 SJ shares on September 5, 2022. SJ also advised that an executive sold a total of 125,000 SJ shares and an executive sold a total of 387,840 SJ shares on September 12, 2022. SJ further advised that an executive sold a total of 3,904 SJ shares on September 13, 2022 andthat the Trustee of Sagicor Long-Term Incentive Plan has sold 39,829 shares to an executive on September 14, 2022. This trade relates to the exercise of stock options pursuant to the Executive Stock Option Plan

FIRSTROCK - Trading in Shares

First Rock Real Estate Investments Limited (FIRSTROCK) has advised

that a total of 100,000 FIRSTROCKUSD shares were purchased on September 7, 2022, under the Company's share buy-back program.

MJE - Trading in Shares

Mayberry Jamaican Equities (MJE) has advised that a connected party purchased 100,000 MJE shares on September 8, 2022. MJE also advised that a connected party purchased 4,184 (MJE) shares on September 12, 2022 anda connected party purchased 35,615 MJE shares on September 14, 2022.

MASSY - Trading in Shares

Massy Holdings Ltd. (MASSY) has advised that a connected party purchased 50,682 MASSY shares on September 13, 2022. MASSY also advised that a connected party purchased 168,738 MASSY shares on September 14, 2022.

MIL - Trading in Shares

Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has advised that a Senior Manager sold 10,000 MIL shares on September 12, 2022. MIL has also advised that a connected party purchased a total of 2,256 MIL shares on September 12, 2022. MIL further advised that a connected party purchased a total of 119,501 (MIL) shares on September 13, 2022.

PJAM - Trading in Shares

PanJam Investments Limited (PJAM) has advised that a connected party purchased 600 shares on September 14, 2022.

VMIL - Disclosure

Victoria Mutual Investments Limited (VMIL) has advised that the Company has been reaffirmed an investment grade credit rating from rating agency, Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited (CariCRIS). For further information please visit www.jamstockex.com.

CAR - Resignation & Appointment

Carreras Limited (CAR) has advised that Mr. Raoul Glynn, Managing

Director of the Company, will be resigning his position as he prepares to assume a new role within the British American Tobacco Group. Mr Glynn's

resignation as Managing Director of the Company will be effective from September 30, 2022. The Directors have considered and seen fit to appoint Mr. Franklin Murillo to the position of Managing Director of the Company effective October 1, 2022, subject to all regulatory approvals.

HONBUN - Resignation

Honey Bun (1982) Limited (HONBUN) has advised Mr. Taariq Abdul- Majeed, Financial Controller, is no longer employed to HONBUN effective August 2, 2022.

SVL - Resignation

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that Mr. Dennis Chung has resigned from the post of Chief Executive Officer of Supreme Ventures Services Limited, a subsidiary of SVL. The resignation of Mr. Chung is effective on October 31, 2022. SVL has further advised that Mr. Chung will remain a Director of the Board of Supreme Ventures Racing & Entertainment Limited and McKayla Financial Services Limited, both members of the SVL Group.

GK - Board Retirement

GraceKennedy Limited (GK) has advised that, in accordance with the Company's Articles, Mrs. Mary Anne Chambers retired from the Board of

Directors of GK effective September 8, 2022, having reached the

retirement age for Board members. Mrs. Chambers will also retire from the Company's Audit and Corporate Governance & Nomination

Committees as well as the Board of Directors of GraceKennedy Financial Group Limited. Mrs. Chambers will continue to serve in her capacity as Chair of the Board of Grace Foods Canada, Inc.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 20:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
