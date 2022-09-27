Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSE   JME201300022

THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-25
15.50 JMD   -3.13%
03:06pJamaica Stock Exchange : Weekly Bulletin – September 23, 2022
PU
09/22Jamaica Stock Exchange : Weekly Bulletin – September 16, 2022
PU
09/20Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE's Monthly Regulatory Report – June 2022
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jamaica Stock Exchange : Weekly Bulletin – September 23, 2022

09/27/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
ENT

WEEKLY BULLETIN - SEPTEMBER 23, 2022

Dividend / Capital Distribution

SYMBOL

X-Date

Record

Payment

Date

Date

RJR

0.02

01/09/22

02/09/22

26/09/22

DCOVE

0.40

14/09/22

15/09/22

29/09/22

MIL

0.28

28/06/22

29/06/22

29/09/22

JPS 7% "B"

0.035

14/09/22

15/09/22

30/09/22

JPS 5% "C"

0.025

14/09/22

15/09/22

30/09/22

JPS 5% "D"

0.025

14/09/22

15/09/22

30/09/22

JPS 6% "E"

0.03

14/09/22

15/09/22

30/09/22

SJ

0.54

22/09/22

23/09/22

10/10/22

SEP

0.50

29/09/22

30/09/22

12/10/22

BPOW C/D

0.02

29/09/22

30/09/22

14/10/22

LUMBER

0.052

29/09/22

30/09/22

14/10/22

SGJ

0.35

26/09/22

27/09/22

19/10/22

FESCO

0.016

06/10/22

07/10/22

28/10/22

(c) to be approved by stockholders at annual meeting ● (c/d) Capital Distribution ● (d) Dividend ● (s) Special Dividend ● (Pref.) Preference Shares ● (JMD) Jamaican Currency ● (USD) US Currency

Annual / Extra-Ordinary General Meeting

COMPANY

DATE (2022)

VENUE

LASF

28th Sep. ● 9:00 am

AC Marriott Kingston and via

www.lascojamaica.com/financial/

DTL

28th Sep. ● 10:00 am

Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel

EPLY

28th Sep. ● 10:00 am

58 Halfway Tree Road

PURITY

28th Sep. ● 10:00 am

PURITY Head Office, 2F

Valentine Drive, Kgn. 19.

28th Sep. ● 10:00 am

Jamaica Pegasus Hotel and via

RJR

http://rjrgleanergroup.com/agm/

virtually

LASM

28th Sep. ● 11:00 am

AC Marriott Kingston & online

CFF

28th Sep. ● 1:00 pm

Terra Nova Hotel & via

www.caribbeanflavoursjm.com

LASD

28th Sep. ● 1:00 pm

AC Marriott Kingston & online

JSE

29th Sep. ● 1:00 pm

Virtual / JSE, 40 Harbour Street,

Kingston.

PJX

4th Oct. ● 10:00 am

McNamara Corp. Services Bella

(9:00 am Jamaica time)

Rosa Road, Gros Islet, St. Lucia

EFRESH

5th Oct. ● 10:00 am

AC Hotel by Marriott

SML

5th Oct. ● 10:00 am

58 Halfway Tree Road

SOS

1st Nov. ● 10:00 am

TBC

Bond Indices Summary for the period

September 19 - 23, 2022

Caribbean Investment Grade Index DOWN 0.96 points or 0.93% to close at 102.22 points

Caribbean Stock Index DOWN 0.16 points or 0.02% to close at 853.89 points

Jamaica Global Bond Index DOWN 0.66 points or 0.59 to close at

111.88 points

JSE Money Market Index up 0.01 points or 0.01% to close at 106.87 points

BIL- Dividend Consideration

Barita Investments Limited (BIL) has advised that its Board of Directors will on September 29, 2022, consider a resolution for the declaration of an interim dividend.

MEEG - Dividend Consideration

Main Event Entertainment Group Limited (MEEG) has advised that its Board of Directors will consider a dividend payment at a meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

TJH - Dividend Consideration

TransJamaican Highway Limited (TJH) has advised that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on September 30, 2022, to consider the

payment of a dividend.

CWJDEFERREDA - Trading in Shares

Community & Workers of Jamaica Co-Operative Credit Union Limited (CWJDEFERREDA) has advised of the purchase of 18,802

CWJDEFERREDA shares during the period September 12 to 13, 2022, under the Company's Share Buy-Back Programme.

ECL- Trading in Shares

Express Catering Limited (ECL) has advised that a connected party sold 10,000,000 ECL shares on September 15, 2022.

FESCO - Trading in Shares

Future Energy Source Company Limited (FESCO) has advised that a Director sold 350,000 FESCO shares on September 13, 2022.

JAMT - Trading in Shares

Jamaican Teas Limited (JAMT) has advised that a director sold a total of 821,595 JAMT shares during the period August 30 to September 19, 2022.

JMMBGL - Trading in Shares

JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) has advised that its Employee Share Ownership Program (ESOP) transferred a total of 74,640 shares to a senior executive on September 19, 2022. JMMBGL also advised that a connected party sold 100,245 JMMBGL ordinary shares on September 20, 2022.

KW - Trading in Shares

Kingston Wharves Limited (KW) has advised that during the period September 13 to 15, 2022, a connected party sold 3,863 KW shares.

MASSY - Trading in Shares

Massy Holdings Ltd. (MASSY) has advised that a connected party purchased 2,222,575 MASSY shares on September 19, 2022. MASSY also advised that a connected party purchased 143,830 MASSY shares on September 20, 2022 and a connected party purchased 68,759 MASSY shares on September 21, 2022.

MIL - Trading in Shares

Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has advised that a senior manager sold 40,000 MIL shares on September 16, 2022. MIL has also advised that a connected party purchased 78,243 MIL shares on September 16, 2022.

MJE - Trading in Shares

Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited (MJE) has advised that a connected party purchased 14,670 MJE shares on September 13, 2022 and a connected party purchased 82,060 MJE shares on September 15, 2022.

SEP - Trading in Shares

Seprod Limited (SEP) has advised that a senior manager sold 7,447 SEP shares on September 1, 2022.

TROPICAL - Trading in Shares

Tropical Battery Limited (TROPICAL) has advised that a connected party purchased 7,691,878 TROPICAL shares on September 20, 2022.

WIG - Trading in Shares

Wigton Windfarm Limited (WIG) has advised that during the period September 16 to 19, 2022, a director purchased a total of 2,500,000 WIG shares.

WISYNCO - Trading in Shares

Wisynco Group Limited (WISYNCO) has advised that 18,325 WISYNCO shares were purchased on September 16, 2022, by eligible employees under the Wisynco Long Term Incentive Plan.

HONBUN - Appointment

Honey Bun (1982) Limited (HONBUN) has advised that Ms. Paula Cameron has been appointed Financial Controller effective August 1, 2022. For further information please visit www.jamstockex.com.

SVL - Appointment

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised of the appointment of Mrs. Clair- Ann Kennedy as CEO of Supreme Ventures Services Limited effective November 1, 2022. For further information please visit www.jamstockex.com.

CCC - Resignation

Caribbean Cement Company Limited (CCC) has advised that Ms. Dania Heredia has formally resigned from the Board Audit Committee with immediate effect. The resignation is not related to any disagreement in respect of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or any other material issue impacting on the Audit Committee or the member's ability to properly carry out the functions delegated by the Board. For further information please visit www.jamstockex.com.

PTL- Resignation & Appointment

Paramount Trading (Jamaica) Limited (PTL) has advised that upon the departure of Ms. Maxine Hutchinson on August 26, 2022, Dr. Cecile Dennis was appointed Head of People & Culture, Customer Service and Marketing effective September 8, 2022.

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 19:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
