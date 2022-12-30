Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSE   JME201300022

THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-29
15.85 JMD    0.00%
12/30Jamaica Stock Exchange : Weekly Bulletin – December 30, 2022
PU
12/30Jamaica Stock Exchange : “JSE”) – Trade in Shares
PU
12/30Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at December 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jamaica Stock Exchange : “JSE”) – Trade in Shares

12/30/2022 | 07:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) has advised that a director bought:

44,099 JSE shares on December 28, 2022

26,000 JSE shares on December 29, 2022; and

9,000 JSE shares on December 30, 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 00:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
12/30Jamaica Stock Exchange : Weekly Bulletin – December 30, 2022
PU
12/30Jamaica Stock Exchange : “JSE”) – Trade in Shares
PU
12/30Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at December 30, 2022
PU
12/30Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package December 30, 2022
PU
12/29Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at December 29, 2022
PU
12/29Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package December 29, 2022
PU
12/28Jamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at December 28, 2022
PU
12/28Jamaica Stock Exchange : Telethon Raises $15 Million
PU
12/28Jamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package December 28, 2022
PU
12/28Jamaica Stock Exchange : Weekly Bulletin – December 23, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 870 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net income 2021 497 M 3,28 M 3,28 M
Net cash 2021 92,5 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 11 115 M 73,3 M 73,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marlene Street-Forrest Managing Director & Director
Julian Mair Chairman
Suzette McNaught Manager-Information Technology & Systems
Riccalya Robb Manager-Market Operations & Trading Department
Michelle Sirdar Manager-Compliance & Group Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-11.94%73
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-24.99%57 302
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-25.96%54 729
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC2.97%47 623
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG9.72%31 673
NASDAQ, INC.-11.62%30 140