    JSE   JME201300022

THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(JSE)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-21
15.10 JMD    0.00%
Jamaica Stock Exchange : “JSE”) – Trades in Shares

12/23/2022 | 01:25pm EST
The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) has advised that a director bought:

2,997 JSE shares on December 21, 2022; and

5,895 JSE shares on December 22, 2022

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 18:24:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 870 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net income 2021 497 M 3,27 M 3,27 M
Net cash 2021 92,5 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 10 589 M 69,1 M 69,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marlene Street-Forrest Managing Director & Director
Julian Mair Chairman
Suzette McNaught Manager-Information Technology & Systems
Riccalya Robb Manager-Market Operations & Trading Department
Michelle Sirdar Manager-Compliance & Group Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-16.11%70
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-25.09%57 229
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-25.91%54 751
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC3.72%47 885
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG11.18%31 820
NASDAQ, INC.-12.13%29 998