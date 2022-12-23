Jamaica Stock Exchange : “JSE”) – Trades in Shares
The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) has advised that a director bought:
2,997 JSE shares on December 21, 2022; and
5,895 JSE shares on December 22, 2022
