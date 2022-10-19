Road to Recovery: Where are We Now? Join Webinar on October 25, 2022
10/19/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
Mark the date and time and register for the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce webinar, led by the distinguished pollster Don Anderson, Executive Chairman of Market Research Services Limited, unravelling the 3rd Quarter Business & Consumer Confidence Indices, and examining the "Road to Recovery: Where are We Now (click for details)?"
JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 21:47:30 UTC.