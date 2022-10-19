Advanced search
    JSE   JME201300022

THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-17
15.52 JMD   -2.39%
05:48pRoad To Recovery : Where are We Now? Join Webinar on October 25, 2022
PU
04:47pJamaica Stock Exchange : JSE Bond Indices as at October 19, 2022
PU
03:26pJamaica Stock Exchange : BSE Trading Report Package October 19, 2022
PU
Road to Recovery: Where are We Now? Join Webinar on October 25, 2022

10/19/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
Mark the date and time and register for the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce webinar, led by the distinguished pollster Don Anderson, Executive Chairman of Market Research Services Limited, unravelling the 3rd Quarter Business & Consumer Confidence Indices, and examining the "Road to Recovery: Where are We Now (click for details)?"

Register at: jncb.com/JCC

Get your information firsthand. Listen and participate in the upcoming webinar, on Tuesday, 25th October 2022, at 9:00 a.m., as a select group of erudite speakers share their views:

  • Don Anderson, Executive Chairman, Market Research Services
  • Dr Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director Jamaica Stock Exchange
  • Marcus Richards, Executive Vice Chairman, Argyle Industries and Managing Director of Hardware & Lumber Limited
  • Solomon Sharpe, Chief Executive Officer Main Event Entertainment Group
  • Timar Jackson, Assistant Vice President, Origination and Structuring, NCBCM Investment Banking Unit
  • Dr. Leo-Rey Gordon, Head - Economic and Financial Research & Analysis, NCB

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 21:47:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 870 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net income 2021 497 M 3,31 M 3,31 M
Net cash 2021 92,5 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 10 883 M 72,4 M 72,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marlene Street-Forrest Managing Director & Director
Julian Mair Chairman
Suzette McNaught Manager-Information Technology & Systems
Riccalya Robb Manager-Market Operations & Trading Department
Michelle Sirdar Manager-Compliance & Group Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED-13.78%72
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-32.21%51 775
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.85%46 783
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-43.35%41 594
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG12.00%29 720
NASDAQ-18.28%28 103