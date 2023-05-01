Advanced search
    J&KBANK   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(J&KBANK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:20 2023-04-28 am EDT
58.20 INR   +7.08%
01:58aJ&k Bank Top Management Interacts With Lassipora Industrialists Let's Join Hands For Economic Prosperity Of The Region : Baldev Prakash
01:58aJammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions one Branch and three CRMs in Jammu
04/29Jammu And Kashmir Bank : &K Bank commissions CRM in Kishtwar, inaugurates new Khanetar Branch premises in Poonch
J&K Bank top management interacts with Lassipora Industrialists Let's join hands for economic prosperity of the region: Baldev Prakash

05/01/2023 | 01:58am EDT
Taking direct feedback from the people associated with the industrial sector, J&K Bank MD & CEO Baldev Prakash today interacted with representatives of Industrial Association Lassipora led by its president Haji Muzaffar at Industrial Growth Centre, Pulwama.

MD & CEO was accompanied by General Manager Corporate Banking Ashutosh Sareen, General Manager Credit & Business Operations (Kashmir Division) Tabassum Nazir, Zonal Head Pulwama Tariq Ali, Zonal Head Srinagar Shabir Ahmad besides senior officials of the Bank.

President Cold Stores Association Majid Aslam Wafai along with dozens of entrepreneurs participated in the interactive session conducted by Industrial Association Lassipora representing hundreds of units holders housed in one of the leading industrial centres of North India.

On the occasion, MD & CEO assured the participants of Bank's continued patronage and handholding to industrial sector within regulatory norms.

"We value your association because your progress adds to our growth as well. Therefore, we continue to take measures aimed at ease and comfort of doing business for our entrepreneurs. Establishing Large Credit Units was a step in that direction with dedicated and well trained relationship managers catering to High Networth Individuals."

Insisting that Turn Around Time of the credit proposals will be minimised further with the introduction of more digital platforms, MD & CEO stated that it was time Bank and industrial sector join hands to take economic prosperity of the UT to another level.

While calling J&K Bank "Humara Apna Bank", Haji Muzaffar said, "It gives us immense pleasure that you have come to listen to the people who consider J&K Bank as their own bank and J&K's backbone. We have gone through thick and thin but our trust and connection with J&K Bank hasn't dwindled a bit."

"However, we expect J&K Bank to realign some of its strategies to keep pace with changing scenarios in the industrial sector", he added.

While hailing Bank management headed by MD & CEO for giving a patient hearing to unit holders, Majid Wafai said, "Our units wouldn't have materialised had there not been financial support from J&K Bank. Majority of us are first generation entrepreneurs and J&K Bank has guided and supported us in setting up these units. Our successful journeys are synonymous with J&K Bank and it gives us heart and hope that our mentoring financial institution has embarked on path of renewed success and profitability."

During the interaction, General Manager Ashutosh Sareen highlighted various steps taken by the Bank to encourage entrepreneurial excellence in the region.

The session concluded with vote of thanks by General Manager Tabassum Nazir, wherein she stated that customer satisfaction was the cornerstone of Bank's success.

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 05:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
