Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J&KBANK   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(J&KBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:06:05 2023-01-17 am EST
56.90 INR   -1.04%
12:40aJammu And Kashmir Bank : IIM Jammu organizes maiden leadership program for J&K Bank Officers
PU
01/13Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank revises commitment charges, earns praise
PU
01/11Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank engages 24 SHG members as Business Correspondents in Jammu
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jammu and Kashmir Bank : IIM Jammu organizes maiden leadership program for J&K Bank Officers

01/17/2023 | 12:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
In a first, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) today kick-started a leadership training program for the Branch Heads of J&K Bank at its Jammu and Srinagar campuses.

Director IIM (Jammu) Professor B S Sahay inaugurated the program titled "Effective Leadership for Branch Managers" along with Bank's General Manager/Divisional Head Sunit Kumar at Old University Campus in Jammu in presence of faculty members of the institute and officers of the bank.

Lauding J&K Bank for its developmental role especially in J&K, Prof. Sahay said that the rising trend of Bank's share price also speaks well of its market performance. "I see these training programs as significant platform for exchange of information, experiences and insights between the two institutions", he said.

On the occasion, he presented a memento to GM Sunit Kumar, who was also the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Earlier, welcoming the dignitaries on the launch of inaugural program, General Manager Sunit Kumar said, "Translating an important part of MoU into action between the two premier institutions of J&K, I feel delighted to be part of this inaugural event meant for training the officers of J&K Bank for leadership programs. Such programs will further deepen the bond between the two institutions."

Recognizing the expertise of IIM Faculty on the occasion, he added, "With banking becoming a highly diversified and specialized domain requiring up-gradation in knowledge and skill set regularly, I am sure that the trainees would be fully equipped to meet new challenges of leadership in contemporary management so as to come up to the expectations of all our stakeholders." On the occasion he thanked the faculty of IIM associated with the program and wished the trainee batch best for the program.

Pertinently, forty officers of the Bank will attend the 5-day leadership training program at Srinagar and Jammu campuses of IIM Jammu till 20th January, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 05:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
12:40aJammu And Kashmir Bank : IIM Jammu organizes maiden leadership program for J&K Bank Office..
PU
01/13Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank revises commitment charges, earns praise
PU
01/11Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank engages 24 SHG members as Business Correspondents in Jam..
PU
01/10Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions new branch at Khimber in Srinagar
PU
01/07Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank opens Easy Banking Unit at Sonamarg
PU
01/03Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank throws open new premises of its Kud Branch
PU
2022Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank raises capital of over 1000 Cr as Tier II Bonds
PU
2022Jammu And Kashmir Bank : Appointment
PU
2022Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank condoles demise of its Ex-Chairman
PU
2018Jammu & Kashmir Bank : JK Bank business outlets to collect relief for flood ravaged Kerala
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 41 031 M 503 M 503 M
Net income 2022 4 949 M 60,6 M 60,6 M
Net cash 2022 144 B 1 760 M 1 760 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 55 285 M 677 M 677 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,77x
Nbr of Employees 12 977
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Pratik Dilip Punjabi Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajesh Kumar Chhibber Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED0.26%677
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.64%419 478
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.37%281 726
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%221 062
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.10%169 531
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%163 826