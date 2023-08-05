Carrying forward its ease-of-banking mission, J&K Bank commissioned two Cash Recycler Machines, one each at Rajouri in Jammu and Khwaja-Bagh in Kashmir.

Ex-MLC Vibod Gupta inaugurated the CRM at Main Bazar Rajouri in presence of Bank's Zonal Head (Rajouri) Satish Kumar, Municipal Chairman Mohd Arif amid a gathering of valuable customers, representatives of Beopar Mandal Rajouri and officials of the Bank.

Commending the Bank's role in providing latest banking facilities to the people Vibod Gupta said that the CRM would go a long way in facilitating easy and accessible services to the residents and local businessmen.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head said, "While deepening our digital footprint here, the machine has been commissioned for the convenience of the customers and people at large".

Pertinently, with 7th CRM in Rajouri, the total tally of CRMs in the Zone comprising of twin districts Rajouri and Poonch has reached 11.

Meanwhile, Zonal Head (Baramulla) Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat inaugurated a cash recycler machine at the Bank's Khwaja Bagh branch in presence of Cluster Head Sheikh Mohammad Muzaffar amid a good gathering of valuable customers and local residents.

While explaining the utility of CRM, Zonal Head said, "The machines will specifically cater to the cash needs of the traders and businessmen of the area by automating and streamlining the manual cash management thus saving their valuable time and efforts", he added.

The locals of both the areas acknowledged the customer friendly initiatives and commitment of the Bank to facilitate better customer experience through such interventions.