Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J&KBANK   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(J&KBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:34:36 2023-06-08 am EDT
58.60 INR   +0.51%
01:03aJammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank Commissions CRM at Main Bazar Poonch
PU
06/07Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank conducts Anantnag DLRC meeting
PU
06/07Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank conducts DLRC meet in Bandipora, commissions 2 Cash Recycler Machines
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank Commissions CRM at Main Bazar Poonch

06/08/2023 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Carrying forward the ease-of-banking mission by expanding its digital and alternate channels network, J&K Bank today commissioned a Cash Recycler Machine in Main Bazaar Poonch at its Poonch Branch.

The Bank's Zonal Head (Rajouri) Satish Kumar inaugurated the CRM in presence of Cluster Head (Poonch) Aneet Kanwal Singh, Chairman Municipal Council Poonch, elected public representatives amid a gathering of valuable customers, local businessmen and other Bank officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head Satish Kumar said, "The machine has been commissioned for the convenience of our customers and people at large. The machines will specifically help the traders and businessmen of the area in better cash-management through automation while saving their valuable time and efforts."

"By accepting as well as dispensing cash during late hours and even on holidays, the self-service terminal will also ease the rush at adjacent branches", he added.

The locals especially from trading and business community appreciated the bank for its people-friendly initiatives and commitment to facilitate better customer experience through other channels of banking.

Pertinently, this is the second CRM in the district and has taken the total tally of such machines in the Zone comprising of twin districts Rajouri and Poonch to seven.

Attachments

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 05:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
01:03aJammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank Commissions CRM at Main Bazar Poonch
PU
06/07Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank conducts Anantnag DLRC meeting
PU
06/07Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank conducts DLRC meet in Bandipora, commissions 2 Cash Recy..
PU
06/02Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank extends instant digital loan facility to Jammu Universit..
PU
05/29Jammu And Kashmir Bank : R S Pora Jammu gets J&K Bank Cash Recycler Machine
PU
05/23Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions Cash Recycler Machine in Udhampur
PU
05/22Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank dedicates CRM for public in Anantnag
PU
05/20Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank customer's family relieved after timely settlement of in..
PU
05/18Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions CRM at Jhangar Chowk in Rajouri, inaugurates..
PU
05/17Jammu And Kashmir Bank : Facilitating customer convenience, J&K Bank enters into tie-up wi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 031 M 497 M 497 M
Net income 2022 4 949 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
Net cash 2022 144 B 1 741 M 1 741 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 60 135 M 728 M 728 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,77x
Nbr of Employees 12 977
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Pratik Dilip Punjabi Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajesh Kumar Chhibber Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED2.82%728
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.91%407 192
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%235 044
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.99%232 938
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%164 450
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.07%154 817
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer