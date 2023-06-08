Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank Commissions CRM at Main Bazar Poonch

Carrying forward the ease-of-banking mission by expanding its digital and alternate channels network, J&K Bank today commissioned a Cash Recycler Machine in Main Bazaar Poonch at its Poonch Branch.

The Bank's Zonal Head (Rajouri) Satish Kumar inaugurated the CRM in presence of Cluster Head (Poonch) Aneet Kanwal Singh, Chairman Municipal Council Poonch, elected public representatives amid a gathering of valuable customers, local businessmen and other Bank officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head Satish Kumar said, "The machine has been commissioned for the convenience of our customers and people at large. The machines will specifically help the traders and businessmen of the area in better cash-management through automation while saving their valuable time and efforts."

"By accepting as well as dispensing cash during late hours and even on holidays, the self-service terminal will also ease the rush at adjacent branches", he added.

The locals especially from trading and business community appreciated the bank for its people-friendly initiatives and commitment to facilitate better customer experience through other channels of banking.

Pertinently, this is the second CRM in the district and has taken the total tally of such machines in the Zone comprising of twin districts Rajouri and Poonch to seven.

