J&K Bank General Manager & Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar today called upon the Chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU) Ashok Mittal in his office at the sprawling campus of LPU in Jallandhar.

He was accompanied by Zonal Head (Kathua) Sanjeev Kumar and Cluster Head (Mohali) Iftikhar Abdullah besides Branch Manager (Jallandhar) Ravi Sharma.

While highlighting J&K Bank's achievements, Divisional Head Sunit Kumar apprised the Chancellor about the role of J&K Bank in the economic landscape of the country especially J&K and Ladakh.

He also informed the Chancellor about the Bank's mission of youth empowerment by supporting their pursuits in education and entrepreneurship through specially tailored financial schemes and professional guidance.

Stressing upon the need to foster a collaboration between the Bank and LPU, he highlighted the fact that LPU was one of the top priority institutions for the students from J&K and Ladakh to pursue higher academic courses.

While acknowledging J&K Bank's vital role in economic development of J&K and Ladakh, the Chancellor LPU Ashok Mittal appreciated the role of the Bank in the lives of citizens of J&K and Ladakh and hoped that the Bank will continue its journey of excellent economic growth.

He also proposed that the Bank should open a Branch in the university campus for ease of students and the staff especially those belonging to J&K and Ladakh.

On the occasion, Divisional Head presented a brief profile of the Bank's product line and asaured of immediate action on the proposal of opening a Branch in LPU.

Further, in a separate event, Divisional Head presided over the interactive session with High Net worth customers of the Bank from Jallander City wherein a range of issues especially product offerings, competitive scenario , service delivery and outreach network were discussed.

While hailing the services of the local branch and its staff, the customers congratulated the Bank for its splendid performance and its MD and CEO for the recent honour of receiving India's Impactful CEO Award 2023.

They also requested the management to open more Branches in Punjab especially in Jallander city, which was acknowledged by the Divisional Head assuring of due consideration.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks presented by the Zonal Head Sanjeev Kumar who thanked the gathering for their valuable presence in the session and expressed hope that their bond with the Bank will continue to become stronger with every passing day.