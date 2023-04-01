Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J&KBANK   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(J&KBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:29:00 2023-03-31 am EDT
49.05 INR   +1.66%
01:19aJammu And Kashmir Bank : Insurance claim of J&K Bank customer settled swiftly
PU
01:19aJammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank accords warm send-off to its Deputy General Manager
PU
03/30Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank MD & CEO launches JKB e-Pathshala
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank accords warm send-off to its Deputy General Manager

04/01/2023 | 01:19am EDT
J&K Bank today gave a warm send off to one of its senior officers Tasaduq Ahmad Dar, who retired as Deputy General Manager after serving the bank in different capacities for over three decades. Tasaduq Ahmad Dar was currently functioning as Zonal Head Anantnag.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash chaired the farewell meeting held at CHQ that was attended by Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers, DGMs and other senior officers.

While commending the simplicity of retiring DGM, MD & CEO appreciated his diligence in carrying out the business operations of the Bank. He wished the retiring officer a happy and healthy post-retirement life.

Speaking on the occasion, Tasaduq Ahmad expressed his gratitude towards the Bank for everything he has achieved and thanked his long-time friends and colleagues at the Bank for giving him great memories, which he said, he would cherish throughout his life.

Attachments

Disclaimer

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 05:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 41 031 M 500 M 500 M
Net income 2022 4 949 M 60,3 M 60,3 M
Net cash 2022 144 B 1 750 M 1 750 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 50 594 M 616 M 616 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,77x
Nbr of Employees 12 977
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Pratik Dilip Punjabi Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajesh Kumar Chhibber Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED-13.49%616
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.99%378 957
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.65%226 380
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%224 562
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 597
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.47%141 188
