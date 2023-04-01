Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank accords warm send-off to its Deputy General Manager

J&K Bank today gave a warm send off to one of its senior officers Tasaduq Ahmad Dar, who retired as Deputy General Manager after serving the bank in different capacities for over three decades. Tasaduq Ahmad Dar was currently functioning as Zonal Head Anantnag.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash chaired the farewell meeting held at CHQ that was attended by Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers, DGMs and other senior officers.

While commending the simplicity of retiring DGM, MD & CEO appreciated his diligence in carrying out the business operations of the Bank. He wished the retiring officer a happy and healthy post-retirement life.

Speaking on the occasion, Tasaduq Ahmad expressed his gratitude towards the Bank for everything he has achieved and thanked his long-time friends and colleagues at the Bank for giving him great memories, which he said, he would cherish throughout his life.

