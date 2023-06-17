Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J&KBANK   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(J&KBANK)
06:23:22 2023-06-16
57.15 INR   +3.35%
01:47aJammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank adds 3 more CRMs to its touch-point network
PU
06/14Jammu And Kashmir Bank : PM distributes 70,000 appointment letters in Rozgar Mela In J&K, 323 recruits receive appointment letters
PU
06/09Jammu And Kashmir Bank : JKB FSL achieves 1 billion milestone in Mutual Funds (AUM)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank adds 3 more CRMs to its touch-point network

06/17/2023 | 01:47am EDT
Continuing its mission of providing convenient banking services to people, J&K Bank today dedicated three Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) for public use in Jammu and Kashmir. Out of these, two CRMs were commissioned at Mendher and Surankote in Jammu while as the third machine was dedicated to public at Pampore in Kashmir.

The Bank's Zonal Head (Rajouri) Satish Kumar e-inaugurated the recycler machines at Mendher and Surankote in presence of the staff with a gathering of esteemed customers present at the CRM site. Reaffirming the bank's commitment to provide world-class banking facilities and financial services, Zonal Head, "The machines will cater to the cash needs of people especially the traders and businessmen of the area by automating manual cash-management system thereby saving valuable time and efforts of the people."

Meanwhile, the third CRM was inaugurated at Pampore by Zonal Head (Pulwama) Tariq Ali in presence of Cluster Head amid gathering of valuable customers and other bank officials. Zonal Head urged the people of the area to avail the ease and convenience of banking facilities at the CRM and said that the expansion of digital and alternative banking channels will significantly reduce the number of visitors to its adjacent branches.

The locals present on both the occasions appreciated the bank for providing convenient and customer-friendly services through its digital and alternate channels.

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2023 05:46:03 UTC.


