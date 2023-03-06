Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions 2 Cash Recycler Machines in Jammu

Continuing its extension of convenient banking services to people, J&K Bank today commissioned two Cash Recycler Machines (CRM); one each at Katra and Reasi in Reasi district of Jammu. In Katra, CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Anshul Garg (IAS) inaugurated the CRM in presence of Bank's Zonal Head (Udhampur) Rajesh Gupta, SDM Katra Angrej Singh, President (Katra Hotel and Restaurant Association) Rakesh Wazir, Branch Manager Katra Avnish Sharma amid gathering of valuable customers and prominent citizens of the area.

Commending the role of J&K bank in providing latest banking facilities to the people, CEO SMVDSB said that the CRM would go a long way in facilitating easy and accessible services to both the residents and the pilgrims visiting Katra.

Meanwhile, the CRM in Reasi was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (Reasi) Babila Rakwal in presence of Bank's Zonal Head (Udhampur) Rajesh Gupta, Cluster Head (Reasi) Ravi Kumar Sharma, Branch Manager Sanjay Sharma amid gathering of valuable customers and notables of the area.

Lauding the role of Bank in rendering world-class services to the people, DC Reasi said that people can now instantly deposit in or receive cash from the Cash Recycler Machine even beyond the banking hours and on holidays.

On both the occasions, Zonal Head reiterated the Bank's commitment of providing easy and affordable banking services to people irrespective of their location and status. "Besides serving our customers and people at large, the machines will also help in reducing footfall at the adjacent branches of the Bank," he said.

People of both the areas thanked the Bank management for extending high-tech banking facilities to the people.

