  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J&KBANK   INE168A01041

THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED

(J&KBANK)
  Report
03/06/2023
52.30 INR   +1.75%
Jammu and Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions 2 Cash Recycler Machines in Jammu

03/06/2023
Continuing its extension of convenient banking services to people, J&K Bank today commissioned two Cash Recycler Machines (CRM); one each at Katra and Reasi in Reasi district of Jammu. In Katra, CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Anshul Garg (IAS) inaugurated the CRM in presence of Bank's Zonal Head (Udhampur) Rajesh Gupta, SDM Katra Angrej Singh, President (Katra Hotel and Restaurant Association) Rakesh Wazir, Branch Manager Katra Avnish Sharma amid gathering of valuable customers and prominent citizens of the area.

Commending the role of J&K bank in providing latest banking facilities to the people, CEO SMVDSB said that the CRM would go a long way in facilitating easy and accessible services to both the residents and the pilgrims visiting Katra.

Meanwhile, the CRM in Reasi was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (Reasi) Babila Rakwal in presence of Bank's Zonal Head (Udhampur) Rajesh Gupta, Cluster Head (Reasi) Ravi Kumar Sharma, Branch Manager Sanjay Sharma amid gathering of valuable customers and notables of the area.
Lauding the role of Bank in rendering world-class services to the people, DC Reasi said that people can now instantly deposit in or receive cash from the Cash Recycler Machine even beyond the banking hours and on holidays.

On both the occasions, Zonal Head reiterated the Bank's commitment of providing easy and affordable banking services to people irrespective of their location and status. "Besides serving our customers and people at large, the machines will also help in reducing footfall at the adjacent branches of the Bank," he said.
People of both the areas thanked the Bank management for extending high-tech banking facilities to the people.

J&K - The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 05:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
12:10aJammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions 2 Cash Recycler Machines in Jammu
PU
03/02Jammu And Kashmir Bank : CS chairs 9th UT-Level Bankers' Committee meeting
PU
02/27Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank conducts Bandipora DLRC
PU
02/15Jammu And Kashmir Bank : Under CSR, J&K Bank collaborates with SKIMS to help poor cancer p..
PU
02/12J&k Bank Organises Country Wide Cust : Md & ceo
PU
02/10Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank customers' insurance claims settled without hassles
PU
02/07Jammu And Kashmir Bank : J&K Bank commissions 2 Cash Recycler Machines in Udhampur
PU
01/31J&k Bank Management Meets Hni Client : Md & ceo
PU
01/25Jammu And Kashmir Bank : LG lauds J&K Bank's contribution in job creation during B2V4, MTM..
PU
01/25The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited Announces Cessation of Vivek Bharadwaj as Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 41 031 M 502 M 502 M
Net income 2022 4 949 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
Net cash 2022 144 B 1 758 M 1 758 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49 420 M 605 M 605 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,77x
Nbr of Employees 12 977
Free-Float 30,7%
Technical analysis trends THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Baldev Prakash Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Pratik Dilip Punjabi Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Shafi Mir Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajesh Kumar Chhibber Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED-9.35%605
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.13%422 842
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.14%273 411
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%215 541
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY10.92%177 743
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 234